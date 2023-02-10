Fast News

The rescue and search operations continue in Türkiye and Syria almost 100 hours after catastrophic earthquakes and a series of aftershocks hit both countries.

In Türkiye, at least 17,674 people have been killed and 72,879 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week. (AA)

Rescuers were scouring debris nearly 100 hours after a massive earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria, killing at least 21,000 people in one of the region's worst disasters of a century.

The quakes also killed at least 3,377 people in neighbouring Syria, regime and opposition authorities reported.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

US waives sanctions for humanitarian aid to Syria

The US eased sanctions on Syria to allow the flow of humanitarian assistance following the deadly earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye which affected both communities.

The US Treasury Department issued a license that authorises for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian sanctions regulations.

'' As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilize to help those affected, I want to make very clear that U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people,'' said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

'0350 GMT — Earthquake in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras biggest in over 100 years – expert

The region between Türkiye and Syria has not witnessed such a big earthquake as the one that occurred this week in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras for over 100 years, the director of the Swiss Seismology Service said.

Stefan Wiemer spoke to Swiss television channel SRF, which broadcasts in German, about Monday’s magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes which affected 10 provinces in southern Türkiye.

0105GMT — WHO chief says heading for Syria following deadly quake

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was heading to Syria which has been hit, along with neighbouring Türkiye, by a massive earthquake which has left over 21,000 people dead.

"On my way to #Syria, where @WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our long-standing work across the country," the WHO chief tweeted.

At the same time, the United Nations announced that its Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths would head this weekend to areas hit by the quake in both Türkiye and Syria.