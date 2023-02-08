Fast News

Turkish President Erdogan declares a state of emergency for three months in 10 provinces as hope of finding survivors in Türkiye and Syria dwindle while the death toll surpasses 7,700.

Rescuers raced against time early on Wednesday to pull survivors from the rubble before they succumbed to cold weather two days after an earthquake tore through southern Türkiye and war-ravaged northern Syria.

The death toll from both countries climbed above 7,700 and was expected to rise further in the coming days.

The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday's pre-dawn quake. But there was also widespread despair amid the mounting deaths.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency — that will last for three months — in 10 provinces affected by the quake.

Search teams from nearly 30 countries and aid pledges poured in. But with the damage spread across several cities and towns — some isolated by Syria's ongoing conflict — voices crying for help from within mounds of rubble fell silent.

At least 5,894 people have been reported killed in Türkiye with another 34,810 injured as thousands of buildings collapsed across a wide region.

The quakes also affected neighbouring Syria, where at least 1,832 people were killed and at least 3,700 injured.

The death toll in regime-held areas of Syria has climbed to 812, with some 1,400 injured, according to the Health Ministry. At least 1,020 people have died in the rebel-held northwest, according to the White Helmets, with more than 2,300 injured.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Türkiye in 1999.

Here's the latest on the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that hit southeast Türkiye and northern Syria.

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

0432 GMT — Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Türkiye

An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China's government arrived in Türkiye's Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV.

The team will cooperate with the local government, the embassy in Turkey, the United Nations and other agencies on missions, including setting up a temporary command, carrying out personnel search and rescue and providing medical aid, CCTV said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies