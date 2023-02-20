Fast News

Two weeks since the February 6 earthquakes struck Türkiye and left in its aftermath massive destruction and heavy death toll, pledges of financial aid and humanitarian support as well as expression of solidarity continue to pour into the country and neighbouring Syria.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged a further $100 million in aid after visiting the disaster-hit region, while UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visited a Turkish relief centre in Edinburgh to reiterated their support for the victims.

In Uganda, Muslim students raised $10,000 to the quake victims, while Somalia's South West state donated $100,000 to Türkiye's relief fund.

As of Monday, February 20 – exactly two weeks since the disaster, the death toll in Türkiye stands at 41,020. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 46,834.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

Monday, February 20, 2023

0912 GMT - Akar rejects allegations that Turkish soldiers responded late to quake victims

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has denied allegations that Turkish soldiers were late in responding to those trapped under the rubble after twin earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

"These biased allegations that do not reflect the truth cannot be explained with good faith," Akar said in a video conference on Monday.

"The elements of the National Defense Ministry and the Turkish Armed Forces mobilised from the very first moment with their soldiers, civilians, workers and technical personnel, and rushed to the side of those who needed help," Akar said following a meeting in southern Hatay province.

0842 GMT - Hundreds of thousands of students return to school after earthquake disruption

Hundreds of thousands of students from four areas affected by the February 6 earthquakes have returned to school following an extended break due to the disaster.

According to Anadolu news agency, students from Konya, Karaman, Aksaray and Afyonkarahisar resumed their studies on Monday.

In Konya along, at least 543,379 students and 35,570 teachers from 2,836 schools resumed classes.

Over 300,000 students from the other areas also resumed classes, while more than 6,600 were transferred to new schools after they were displaced by the quake.

0756 GMT - Blinken vows support for Türkiye quake victims 'for as long as it takes'

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has vowed that Washington will continue to support Ankara "for as long as it takes", as it deals with the aftermath of the February 6 earthquake disaster.

Blinken made the statement during a press conference on Monday as he visited the Turkish capital for meetings top officials in Türkiye.

On Sunday, the top US diplomat also visited the earthquake region of Türkiye and announced an additional $100 million in aid for earthquake recovery.

During the same press conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said the two nations should not wait for another disaster to improve ties, urging Washington DC to take concrete, sincere steps to improve Türkiye-US relations.

0725 GMT - US fundraiser held for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

A fundraising concert was held in the US state of Maryland for the victims of the earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria.

At the event, renowned Turkish artist Osman Kivrak and American University lecturer played the viola for the guests, many of whom signed checks and donated cash for the victims of the February 6 disaster.

The event in Maryland was organised by the Washington Turkish-American Association.

Renowned Turkish viola artist Osman Kivrak held a fundraising concert in Christ Church, Maryland, US, for the earthquake victims in Türkiye





0601 GMT – South Korean rescue workers head home

South Korean search and rescue team have arrived at Gaziantep Airport, where they are scheduled to depart back to their home country, according to Anadolu news agency.

Seoul sent a 120-member search and rescue team to Türkiye immediately after the February 6 disaster.

The two nations share a long history of diplomatic relations, with Ankara sending 21,212 Turkish soldiers to fight in the Korean War in the 1950s. A total of 966 Turkish soldiers were killed in that conflict.

(VIDEO) South Korean search and rescue team arrived at Gaziantep Airport to depart Türkiye





0438 GMT – Turkish students in Italy express solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye

Turkish students in Italy held gatherings to express their support for Türkiye over this month’s devastating earthquakes.

Gathering outside Milan Cathedral on Sunday, the students, carrying Turkish flags, observed a minute of silence for the quake victims.

Later, the group, organised by the Turkish Students' Association in Milan, distributed leaflets in both Italian and English to raise awareness on fundraising campaigns over the twin earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye.

Meanwhile, another group of Turkish students held a gathering in Turin. The group, carrying Turkish flags and banners, called on Italian people to show support and solidarity with Türkiye.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies