Fault movements continue shaking ground in southern Türkiye as the country deals with the aftermath of widespread devastation caused by two powerful earthquakes on February 6.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it will support Türkiye in its response to massive earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 [in Türkiye and Syria] Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, as death toll kept increasing.

The massive earthquakes that struck Türkiye southeast and neighbouring Syria in the last three weeks have injured more than 108,000 in Türkiye and left 45,089 dead in the country, Turkish disaster management agency AFAD said.

At least 7,259 people have been reported dead in Syria, bringing the combined deal toll to more than 52,000.

The Syrian death toll, however, includes those killed within Türkiye. Thousands of others were wounded.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many in northwestern Syria.

On Tuesday, Türkiye's president pledged to reconstruct the country's southern region in the wake of the powerful earthquakes.

"With the completion of debris removal activities, we are starting the reconstruction and revival of our region," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press briefing in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province, where the quakes had their epicentre.

"In a few months, we are starting the construction of 309,000 houses, including village houses, throughout the earthquake zone," he added.

1830 GMT — Quakes 'massive in modern history' — WHO

The scale of the devastation from the earthquakes is historically "massive," the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus has said.

Ghebreyesus spoke at a joint press conference with Turkish Heath Minister Fahrettin Koca during a visit to the quake-hit region.

"We have driven today from Gaziantep until Antakya here, and the level of the destruction we have observed … is really, really massive," Ghebreyesus said. Referring to the toll of dead and injured he said: "This is massive in modern history."

For his part, Koca said they are trying to heal the wounds from the quake as soon as possible and expressed his gratitude to all countries, international organisations and NGOs who supported Türkiye in the process.

1652 GMT - Syria facing 'very high number' of cholera outbreaks after quakes: UN

Northwest Syria is in the midst of a "very high number" of cholera outbreaks in the wake of deadly earthquakes that exacerbated an already dire humanitarian landscape, the UN's humanitarian affairs chief has said.

"The risk of disease is growing amid preexisting cholera outbreaks," Martin Griffiths told the Security Council. "The prices of food, household costs, other essential items climb higher."

The Syrian opposition-run civil defence said 22 people have died from a cholera outbreak so far.

The Western-backed main rescuer in the border region that has been hardest hit within Syria, which cited medical bodies, said there were also another 568 cases of infection as a result of the widespread damage to water systems and infrastructure.

1456 GMT — Ethiopians hold aid campaign for quake victims



Ethiopians’ have launched an aid campaign and raised $186,320 for the victims affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye.

The fundraising event in Addis Ababa was initiated by Türkiye's embassy at the capital.

During the programme, donors presented symbolic donation checks to Turkish Ambassador to Addis Ababa Yaprak Alp, who said the Ethiopian government has been supporting Türkiye since the first day of the quake.

They sent thousands of blankets and tents along with soldiers and professional search and rescue workers.

1438 GMT — 7,259 Syrians killed in earthquakes: NGO

At least 7,259 Syrians have been killed in the deadly earthquakes that rattled northern Syria and southern Türkiye, according to the latest figures announced by a Syrian rights group.

In a statement, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said 2,534 people were killed in regime-held areas in Syria and 394 others in areas outside the regime’s control.

The group said 4,331 Syrian refugees were also killed in the earthquakes in Türkiye.

According to the rights group, 2,153 children and 1,524 women were among the victims. The NGO said the death toll is still expected to rise.

1436 GMT — UN body chief visits quake-hit region in southern Türkiye

The head of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) has paid a visit to Gaziantep in Türkiye's quake-hit southern region.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of the UN-Habitat, told Anadolu news agency that she had never seen before a natural disaster like the massive twin earthquakes which rocked Türkiye.

"I have seen a disaster in Mozambique during Cyclone Idai. I was in Mozambique, in a city called Barra, for one month after the cyclone, but this is the first time I have seen a disaster of this size," she said.

She was accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik, and Environment Minister Murat Kurum during her visit to the disaster zone.

Executive Director of UN-Habitat Maimunah Sharif visited the earthquake-affected areas in #Türkiye.



The president also warned the public that aftershocks are still continuing and called on them to avoid entering damaged buildings.

Turkish President Erdogan in Kahramanmaras:



- 83,000 homes & 18,000 village homes will initially be built

- New settlements will be built near mountains away from fault line

1227 GMT — Turkish firms step up production of containers to house quake survivors

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry has announced that it is setting up a crisis centre to coordinate relief efforts, with the initial focus being on production and supply of emergency equipment for search and rescue teams.

The priority has now shifted to manufacturing containers to provide more permanent shelter to survivors, the ministry said.

Mehmet Selcuk Yucesoy, a manager at Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik, said the supply chain holds “great importance for production,” thanking the government for “removing the obstacles in … this process.”

“We have started sending 200 to 250 prefabricated temporary living shelters, and we plan to increase this figure to 1,500,” he said.

1211 GMT — Around 42,000 Syrians in Türkiye voluntarily went home since quakes: Defence chief

Around 42,000 Syrians in Türkiye have returned to their home country across the border since the earthquakes, the Turkish national defence minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the quake-hit Hatay province, Hulusi Akar rebuffed claims that there has been an influx of Syrian refugees to Türkiye via its southern border, calling them "untrue."

Akar said many Syrian citizens living in Türkiye are returning to their home country due to the loss of their homes and relatives.

1043 GMT — Palestinian man who helped quake victims in Türkiye killed by Israeli fire on his return

Sameh Aktash, a Palestinian who recently helped victims of quakes in Türkiye, faced his fate on returning to his country — getting killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

Aktash, 37, whose family says he "loved life and helped others in his hometown and in Türkiye, which he adored," was shot in the abdomen.

On Sunday, Aktash was killed and dozens of others injured in attacks carried out by settlers under the protection of the Israeli army in the village of Zatara, south of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

0948 GMT — Azerbaijani military personnel return from medical duties in quake-hit Türkiye

Medical personnel from the Azerbaijani military have returned home after serving in Türkiye, where two massive quakes jolted the country’s southern regions earlier this month.

“Azerbaijani military doctors, in interaction with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, provided medical aid to the injured as a result of the earthquake in the fraternal country,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The personnel performed 81 surgeries while 517 people received outpatient care, the press release said, adding that the activities of the 20-member medical team, which included surgeons, nurses, and anaesthetists, were "highly appreciated" in Türkiye

0940 GMT — Luka Modric donates World Cup jersey to earthquake victims in Türkiye

Croatia captain Luka Modric donated his 2022 World Cup match-worn jersey to earthquake victims in Türkiye, the Turkish ambassador to Zagreb said on Tuesday.

"Hello to all my Turkish friends. I just want to send you a lot of strength and prayers in these difficult moments," national football team chief said in a video message on Twitter. "Stay strong, we are all with you and we are praying for you."

READ MORE: Croatia's Modric donates World Cup jersey to quake victims in Türkiye

0807 GMT — Quake relief from Finland arrives at Türkiye's Incirlik Air Base: Finnish interior minister

Two aircraft carrying relief supplies from Finland have landed at Türkiye's Incirlik Air Base in the aftermath of the earthquakes, according to the Finnish interior minister.

Krista Mikkonen told Anadolu new agency that Finland had already helped immediately after the devastating earthquakes.

"We sent experts to help Türkiye. Seven Finnish experts arrived in Türkiye, while the EU’s civil protection response was led by a Finnish expert. In addition to the experts, we sent shelters for 3,000 people during the week of the earthquakes," she said.

Mikkonen noted that the recent quake relief included shelters for 2,000 people along with assistance packets of heaters and generators as well as supplies of food. She said that additionally, the aircraft included the same kind of material assistance to Syria.

0800 GMT — Strong aftershock kills two, injures dozens in Malatya

At least two people have died and another 140 were injured after the magnitude 5.6 aftershock in Türkiye’s Malatya province, according to AFAD.

The earthquake destroyed 31 buildings. Rescue teams completed search operations at seven sites and have so far pulled out 32 people from the rubble, the agency said.

Of the injured, 40 are under treatment and at least 12 of them are in serious condition, AFAD added.

The tremor was also felt in the neighbouring provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, and Sanliurfa.

Due to its location at the intersection of three tectonic plates — the Eurasian, African and Arabian plates — Türkiye is one of the most seismically active nations in the world. (Enes Danis / TRTWorld)

0613 GMT — US humanitarian aid ship due at Türkiye's Mersin Port

A US Navy ship will reach Türkiye's southern port of Mersin to deliver humanitarian aid meant for victims of the February 6 earthquakes.

The USS Hershel Williams humanitarian aid and support ship, carrying aid materials belonging to the US Agency for International Development, is expected to arrive at Mersin Port, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"On the basis of the international call made by our country due to the earthquake and in coordination with our relevant authorities, the humanitarian aid sent by the US ship in question will be received by our institutions at the port and made available to the earthquake victims according to their needs," the sources added.

0218 GMT — Malatya jolted by 4.1 magnitude quake

After a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, which killed at least one person and wounded dozens a day earlier, Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province has again been jolted by a 4.1 magnitude quake.

According to data from AFAD, the quake centred in the Yesilyurt district struck at 0218 GMT (0518 am local) and had a depth of seven kilometres.

0134 GMT — US House passes resolution mourning deaths in Türkiye, Syria

In a 412-2 vote, the US House of Representatives has passed a resolution mourning the loss of life in the earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria, and condemning Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime for blocking UN aid through its border.

Introduced by Republican Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina, it "condemns the efforts by the Assad regime of Syria to exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability."

"American families offer sincere sympathies to the families who are mourning loved ones and nursing others back to health," said Wilson ahead of the voting.

"The Republic of Türkiye for over 70 years has been a valued NATO ally, and as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye relations and Turkish Americans, I'm particularly supportive of their efforts to meet the needs of the impacted earthquake victims," he added.

Since the powerful twin quakes centred in the Kahramanmaras province, over 10,200 aftershocks were recorded by Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD. (Elif Cansın Senol / TRTWorld)

