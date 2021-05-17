Fast News

Cemal Karaata of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation is reported to be in Canada with his family, having fled there after the 2016 assassination of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara.

A commemoration ceremony is held for assassinated Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov at Russian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey on December 19, 2017. [File] (AA Archive)

One of the main plotters of the 2016 assassination of Russian envoy to Turkey has been reportedly spotted in Canada and Ottawa was allegedly aware of his presence there, according to Turkish local media and intelligence sources.

Cemal Karaata, a fugitive member of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), fled to Canada with his family after the assassination of Russian envoy Andrey Karlov on December 10, 2016 in an event in Turkish capital Ankara, DHA news agency and Hurriyet newspaper reported on Monday.

Karlov was shot dead by an off-duty police officer linked to FETO, the group responsible for 2016's defeated coup in Turkey.

Canada 'aware' of Karaata's presence

Canadian government was allegedly aware of Karaata's presence in the country but remained silent, Turkish local media reported.

Karaata was one of the most important names contributing to the unfounded allegations against Turkey through an account on Twitter, intelligence sources said.

Karaata is also accused of "establishing or managing an armed terrorist organisation," and "obtaining the State's confidential information for the purpose of political or military espionage."

He is also accused in charges including "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order", "murdering by design" and "deliberate killing."

About FETO

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

