Riyadh critic and contributor for The Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate on October 2 last year. Many questions related to the incident still remain unanswered.

In this file photo taken on December 15, 2014, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attends a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama. (AFP)

Here is a summary of events in the year since journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, an affair that shocked the world.

Never leaves consulate

The Washington Post contributor, who took refuge in the United States in 2017, is recorded on camera entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 to collect some documents related to the dissolution of his previous marriage.

His fiancee waits outside but he never emerges.

The following day, the Post reports him missing.

In an interview with Bloomberg published on October 5, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) says Khashoggi is not inside the consulate and: "We have nothing to hide."

A source close to the Turkish government says the next day police believe he was murdered inside the premises "by a team especially sent to Istanbul and who left the same day".

Riyadh calls the claim "baseless".

'Likely dismembered'

On October 7, The Washington Post cites a US official as saying Khashoggi's body "was likely dismembered, removed in boxes and flown out of the country".

The New York Times says a suspect in the disappearance was identified by Turkey as being from Prince Mohammed's inner circle.

Three other suspects are linked to his security team.

Riyadh admits murder

After repeated denials, Riyadh on October 20, finally admits Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, claiming this was after a "brawl".

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir tells Fox News on October 21 there had been a "tremendous mistake" and those responsible acted "outside the scope of their authority".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 23 says Khashoggi's "savage" murder was carried out by a 15-person team from Riyadh.

'Painful'

On October 24, the crown prince says the affair is "very painful for all Saudis, it's a repulsive incident".

On October 31, Turkey's chief prosecutor says Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate, his body dismembered and destroyed.

On November 2, Erdogan says the order for the murder came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government.

On November 15, Washington announces sanctions against 17 Saudis allegedly involved. Germany, France and Canada follow suit.

Prince accused

The Washington Post on November 16 quotes anonymous sources as saying the CIA had concluded the crown prince was involved in the murder plot.

But President Trump says the CIA has "nothing definitive".

On December 4, Republican senators say after a CIA briefing that they firmly believe the crown prince was complicit.

On December 13, the Senate adopts a resolution holding him responsible.

Trial begins

On January 3, the trial of 11 accused opens with Saudi Arabia's attorney general seeking the death penalty for five of them.

On February 8, the Saudi foreign minister insists MBS was not involved and says blaming him would be crossing a "red line".

'Credible evidence'

On June 19, independent UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard says there is "credible evidence" linking the crown prince to the killing.

She calls for an international criminal investigation.

Callamard's inquiry also finds that the closed-door trial of the 11 suspects did not meet global standards and should be stopped.

Saudi crown prince denies knowledge once again

On September 26, US television PBS quotes the prince as insisting, in comments to a reporter two months after the murder, that it was executed without his knowledge but, "I get all the responsibility, because it happened under my watch."

In an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" aired on September 29, he again denies having advanced warning of Khashoggi's killing but says he "took full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia."

But he further said that he had knowledge of the incident.

Turkey to keep up efforts to shed light on killing

Erdogan says his country will continue with efforts to shed light on the killing of Khashoggi.

In a Washington Post op-ed published September 30, Erdogan described the journalist's killing by a Saudi hit squad as "arguably the most influential and controversial incident of the 21st Century."

Erdogan said Turkey would keep asking: "Where are Khashoggi's remains? Who signed the Saudi journalist's death warrant? Who dispatched the 15 killers."

Fiancee says prince must give answers

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Khashoggi, said that MBS has a duty to answer questions now that he has accepted responsibility for the killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year.

She told The Associated Press that she is apprehensive about returning to the site for a ceremony marking the anniversary of Khashoggi's death, but takes strength knowing she won't be alone this time.

Cengiz further added, that if the prince was sincere, then "we would have the right to ask him about the details."

"Why was Jamal killed and why has the public not been informed about the death until now?" she asked. "For instance, we don't know where the body is. His funeral prayers have not been performed. There has been no burial."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies