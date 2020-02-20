Fast News

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said, “there is the threat of air strikes, missiles against our country, there could be Patriot support.”

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attends a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels on February 13, 2020. (AFP Archive)

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that NATO members may send Patriot missile systems to Turkey to use for security in the face of the conflict in northwestern Syria's Idlib region.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Akar said talks with the United States on purchasing Patriot systems were also continuing.

"There is the threat of air strikes, missiles against our country," the Turkish defence minister said adding that, "There could be Patriot support." But Akar ruled out any troop support from the US.

The biggest problem between Turkey and the US is Washington's support to the YPG/PKK terror group, Akar said.

The Turkish defence minister said that Turkey will activate the S-400 missile systems which it has bought from Russia and there should be "no doubt" about this.

Akar said Ankara and Moscow have "healthy dialogue" on the ground and did not seek to "face off" with Russia over growing tensions related to a Syrian regime offensive on Idlib.

"We have no intentions of a face off with Russia," he further said, adding talks would continue with Russian officials.

Akar said Russia’s denial of providing Idlib’s air space to Turkey "disrupts our fight against radicals."

He also added that Turkey and Russia are discussing the use of Syrian air space in Idlib and the problem can be overcome if Russia "steps aside."

What Turkey wants in Idlib is the Sochi agreement to be applied and refuses any revisal of the agreement said Akar.