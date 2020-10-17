Fast News

Pentagon says that it is "deeply concerned" with reports that Turkey is bringing it into operation the S-400 missile defence system that it had purchased from Russia.

In this March 27, 2008, file photo, the Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington. (AP)

The US Department of Defense has said that it is "aware" of reports that Turkey recently tested an advanced Russian air defence system, saying if the reports are true it "strongly condemns the test."

"We have been clear: an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey’s commitments as a US and NATO Ally," spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Fridau, calling the system "a barrier to progress elsewhere in the bilateral relationship."

"We object to Turkey’s purchase of the system, and are deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is bringing it into operation. It should not be activated. Doing so risks serious consequences for our security relationship," he added.

The US officially removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program in July 2019 over Ankara's decision to buy the advanced Russian anti-air system.

The US and partner nations maintain the S-400 system poses security risks to the advanced jet, maintaining Russia could covertly use it to obtain classified details on the jet, and warning it is incompatible with NATO systems.

READ MORE: Turkey says deployment of Russian defences delayed, but will happen

No threat to alliance

Turkey, however, has countered that the S-400 would not be integrated into any NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Despite Turkey's formal expulsion, the US and partner nations will continue to depend on Turkish manufacturers for key parts of F-35 fighter jets through 2022, Bloomberg reported in late June.

Although Turkey is banned from buying F-35s, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Defense Department spokesman, said in July a decision was made in late 2019 "to honour existing contractual arrangements and accept delivery of parts that were already on contract."

Andrews emphasised that the aim is to "avoid costly, disruptive and wasteful contract terminations."

The decision was heavily hinted at in a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in May, which said Turkey's ouster from the F-35 program will likely compound its already beleaguered manufacturing process.

The congressional watchdog determined that while the program has made progress in lowering prices and increasing production, about 7,000 of its more than 10,000 airframe contractors' "key processes" do not "meet predefined design standards for ensuring product quality," and it continues to face supply shortages that are likely to be exacerbated by Turkey's removal.

The GAO cited data from the Pentagon's Defense Contract Management Agency that said at the time of Turkey's removal, the program was facing increasing levels of late deliveries of aircraft parts and parts shortages.

It further noted that "risk remains" with the administration's plan to switch from Turkish to alternative suppliers, noting in particular that "some of these new parts suppliers will not be producing at the rate required until next year, as roughly 10 percent are new to the F-35 program."

READ MORE: Turkey ready to address F-35 issue with US

Source: AA