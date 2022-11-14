Fast News

Turkish Interior Minister Soylu said the initial assessments show that PKK/PYD terror group is behind the deadly attack.

A forensic team of the crime scene investigation police work after a strong explosion of unknown origin shook the busy shopping street of Istiklal in Istanbul, on November 13, 2022. (AFP)

The suspect who planted the bomb that caused the explosion in Istanbul’s historic Istiklal Street has been detained, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said.

"The person who planted the bomb was detained by the Istanbul Police Department. Before that, about 21 more people had been detained," Soylu said.

Sunday's blast killed at least six people and wounded another 81, according to the Vice President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later said 39 out of 81 people who were wounded during the suspected terror attack were discharged from the hospital. “Five of the 42 wounded are in the intensive care unit, two of them in critical condition,” Koca said.

Four females, including a nine-year-old girl, and two men, are killed in the blast.

The blast occurred around 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) in Istanbul's Beyoglu district.

Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Police teams took security measures in the area where the explosion happened.

Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Security forces and emergency services are deployed at Istanbul's Istiklal following a loud explosion. pic.twitter.com/fTm0TlbwKA — Ted Regencia تِد (@tedregencia) November 13, 2022

'Findings show PKK/PYD behind the attack'

Based on initial information from Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the explosion could be an act of terrorism.

"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack, but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism," Erdogan said.

Giving further details on the attack, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said a woman sat on one of the benches on the street for more than 40 minutes, and the explosion occurred just minutes after she got up.

"There are two possibilities. Either there is a self-exploding mechanism in the bag or someone detonated it (with remote control)," Bozdag said.

Separately, early Monday, Soylu said that according to initial assessments it was conducted by a terror group.

"We assess that the order came from Kobani," Soylu said, adding, "Early findings show the PKK/PYD is behind the attack."

PYD and YPG are the political and armed wings of the PKK in Syria, a globally recognised terror organisation. They control Kobani (Ayn al Arab) city in the region.

Turkish President Erdogan on blast in Istanbul:



- 6 people dead, 53 others injured

- Wishing Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives

- Türkiye not to bow down to terrorism

- All the perpetrators to be identified pic.twitter.com/r75oGEgfev — TRT World (@trtworld) November 13, 2022

Investigation underway

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the explosion. Five public prosecutors were appointed.

"All institutions and organisations of our state are conducting a fast, meticulous and effective investigation regarding the incident," Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said.

In addition, a broadcast ban was issued by the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace for all visual and audio news and social networking sites related to the explosion.

"We invite media organisations to be responsible, not to rely on misleading content sourced from social media, and to take the statements of relevant public authorities as a basis," Altun added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies