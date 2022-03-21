Fast News

The "Forum Metaverse" will discuss the opportunities and risks that the 3D network will bring and what can be done in this area.



Türkiye’s governing AK Party (Justice and Development Party) will hold a conference on Metaverse with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Metaverse, the 3D network that uses virtual reality and augmented reality technologies to create virtual worlds, will be the topic of a conference.

“Forum Metaverse'' is set to take place in Ankara on Monday and will mark a worldwide first with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"For the first time in the world, a political party will be discussing the concept of Metaverse with the participation of a president,” AK Party Deputy Chairman of Information and Communication Technologies Omer Ileri said.

The opportunities and risks that the metaverse will bring and what can be done in this area will be evaluated within the framework of the forum, two months after Türkiye’s ruling AK Party held its first Metaverse meeting.

Academics, experts and entrepreneurs will be among the participants, with approximately 2,000 guests attending the forum.

To 'have a say at the designing stage'

Augmented reality technology was used in invitations prepared for Forum Metaverse. There will also be virtual reality and augmented reality experience areas in the foyer of the forum according to Ileri.

The program is marked with the slogan “The future belongs to those who design it.”

According to Ileri, that is because "If you can't be the designer of something, you become a subscriber. And when you are a subscriber, you are subject to the rules of those platforms.”

“This is exactly where we step in with regard to metaverse, so we have a say at the designing stage,” Ileri said.

"It is important to become involved while the concept is still developing, and to steer these developing areas in the right societal direction,” Ileri said about the conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies