Fast News

Ankara, Doha display common stance on internatiol, regional issues, says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

All aspects of Türkiye-Qatar relations and potential steps aimed at deepening and advancing bilateral cooperation will be discussed during the visit. (AA Archive)

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Türkiye will be important as it comes in light of regional and international challenges that require joint coordination, the Turkish communications director has said.

"This visit is of special importance as it coincides with a period of regional and international crises, in which Türkiye and Qatar have common perspectives," Fahrettin Altun told the Qatari News Agency on Thursday.

The Qatari leader arrived in Istanbul on Thursday and on Friday he will attend the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Joint Strategic Committee in Istanbul, with the participation of relevant ministers.

Both Ankara and Doha "call for dialogue, diplomacy and peace with these common perspectives," said Altun, adding that during the visit, the two countries would "display a common stance on international and regional issues, demonstrating that they are in favour of rights and justice that take into account the interests of the peoples."

Altun's remarks came a day before the eighth meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, which will be held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

All aspects of Türkiye-Qatar relations and potential steps aimed at deepening and advancing bilateral cooperation will be discussed at the meeting.

The Supreme Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a bilateral mechanism to form the institutional basis of high-level dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

"This Committee makes significant contributions to the strategic development of bilateral relations. Meeting annually, the Committee plays an important role in building an institutional pathway that guarantees to reinforce its past achievements," Altun said.

He added that Türkiye and Qatar were working to improve their relations in every field.

READ MORE: Al Thani, Putin discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on energy markets

Economic ties

"Our coordination with friendly and brotherly Qatar is critical in resolving regional and international conflicts. Türkiye and Qatar play important roles in the solution of regional and international problems," Altun stressed.

On economic relations with Qatar, Altun said the bilateral trade volume between the two nations amounted to about $1.8 billion in 2021.

"Qatar's direct investments in Türkiye also increased significantly. The total value of Qatari investments in Türkiye reached $33.2 billion," he added, inviting Qatari businesses to invest in Türkiye and its great opportunities, especially in the fields of industry and technology.

Set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar will be one of the first countries in the Middle East to do so, Altun said, praising the Gulf country.

"We are confident that millions of people around the world will witness an exceptional championship which will also be a great opportunity to promote Qatar and the region," he added.

READ MORE: Turkish troops to provide security during football World Cup in Qatar

Source: AA