Moscow's demands must be met under the Ukraine grain export agreement to ensure that grain reaches the countries most in need, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu also offered his sympathies to Poland over a deadly missile incident on Tuesday, adding that while an accident, it was the result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. (AA)

On an agreement secured to extend to the landmark Black Sea grain deal, Türkiye underlined that Russia's demands had to be met in order to ensure that those in need have access to food exported under the accord.

"Türkiye is not defending Russia, but it is aware that this is an agreement in which Russia's demands must be met in order for grain to reach those in need," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu expressed hope for a ceasefire towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomacy so that there is no need to further extend the Türkiye-brokered deal.

Sympathies to Poland

He also emphasised that the European Union had no right to intervene in matters of the Organization of Turkic States, dismissing a statement from the bloc on the observer status of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Cavusoglu also offered his sympathies to Poland on a deadly missile incident on Tuesday, adding that while an accident, it was the result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Grain deal extended

Earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that an agreement was reached to extend the Black Sea grain initiative by 120 days.

Erdogan said that it's clear how important the deal is for global food supply and security.

He thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian and Ukrainian leaders for their willingness to extend the deal and congratulated those involved.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

