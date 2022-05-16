Fast News

Sweden and Finland are expected to formally apply for NATO membership this week following Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Sweden and its closest military partner, Finland, have until now remained outside NATO, which was founded in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union in the Cold War. (Reuters)

Sweden will send a delegation of diplomats to Türkiye to discuss the Scandinavian country’s decision to apply for NATO membership.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed on Sunday that the delegation will visit Türkiye and said it will be sent to Ankara very soon to evaluate the ruling Social Democratic Party's decision in favour of joining NATO.

Evaluating Russia's reaction to Sweden's application for NATO membership, Linde said Russia “violated our confluence area” and made disinformation campaigns that Swedish people are Nazis.

Cyberattacks will be increased, she said, adding there will be a movement on the border.

On Saturday, the Social Democratic Party administration decided to apply for NATO membership. With this decision and with the support of right-wing parties in parliament, Sweden's application for NATO membership is considered definitive.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who met with Linde at an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in the German capital Berlin over the weekend, said Sweden and Finland openly support the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said this would be the best decision for Sweden's security.

After the decision is discussed in parliament on Monday, Sweden and Finland are expected to formally apply together for membership by Wednesday at the latest.

