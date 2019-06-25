Syrian student Muhammet Halil achieved a full point score in the nation-wide middle school exam to qualify for high school. He came to Turkey with his family five years ago and lives in the southeastern city of Kilis.

Syrian student Muhammet Halil in his schoolroom in Kilis's Mehmet Ulug Can Middle School. (AA)

Syrian student Muhammet Halil achieved a full-point success in the nation-wide Middle School exam which qualifies students for High School.

Halil celebrated his success with his parents and his class teacher Mehmet Avcu. His father used to work as an architect and his mother as a teacher before the war in Syria started.

Khalil told Anadolu Agency that after the civil war in Syria, he and his family came to Turkey.

The family lived in the city of Gaziantep until it became aware of the good level of education that the neighbouring region of Kilis offers which made them move to the city of Kilis.

Halil started at one of the temporary school centres of the city as a 4thgrade student – which is under the PIKTES project [a project to integrate Syrian children into Turkish schools].

Syrian student Muhammet Halil in front of his school in Kilis's Mehmet Ulug Can Middle School. (AA)

“I met my present teacher Mehmet Avcu on 6thgrade. He helped me a lot during the years. Everytime I needed [educational] assistance, he came to visit me at my home and taught me what I need to study. He has made a lot of effort into my success. I became very dedicated during my 7thand 8thgrade. I could see my hard-work translated into results. And then I became the best student at my school at the first school-intern tests.”

Halil reached from 300 to 480 points [out of 500] within less than two years. His father, who is a trained architect but works at a furniture shop, told Anadolu Agency that Halil was mostly studying for school in his leisure time.

Halil’s father expressed his gratitude to the people of Turkey and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan for the support and humanitarian aid given to Syrian refugees.

Turkish teacher Halil Avcu commented on the PIKTES project, saying it is essential for the integration of Syrian students into Turkey’s educational system and institutional framework.

“Halil studied hard. His success is due solely to his hard work. I am plainly glad to have made him and could be his teacher.”.

The school’s director Cumali Celik praised the teaching staff for their work. “The example of Halil shows what we can achieve together as a team [of teachers]. We are all happy.”

The school of which Halil graduated gave him a bicycle as a personal gift.

Source: AA