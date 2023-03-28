Fast News

The Turkish National Defence Ministry says the hosting of the representatives "of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorist organisation" casts a shadow over the respectability of the French Senate.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Herve Magro on Monday to strongly condemn Saturday's event at the French Senate. (File Photo / AA)

The French Senate besmirched its reputation after hosting personalities linked to the PKK/YPG and "awarding them with a medal of honour," the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

"The hosting of the representatives of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in the parliament of NATO member France casts a shadow over its respectability," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement came a day after the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Herve Magro to strongly condemn Saturday's event.

Pierre Laurent, vice-president of the French Senate, announced on Twitter Saturday that he hosted a delegation from northeast Syria last week to discuss the situation in the region.

Turkish officials also issued a diplomatic protest to Magro and reiterated Ankara's expectations of solidarity from its NATO allies in its fight against terrorism.

The attacks of the PKK/PYD/YPG and the so-called SDF against Türkiye and Syrians, and their "separatist and destabilising activities" in the region were brought to the attention of Magro, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"This move is against the spirit of alliance and also hollows out NATO's fight against terrorism," the ministry said, adding that the Turkish forces will continue their fight against all terrorist organisations.

Ankara expects French authorities to not give credit to the efforts that provide international legitimacy to the PKK/YPG's affiliates in Syria.

'France sides with PKK in Syria'

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said Monday that it is "not surprising, although it is very serious" for the French Senate to host PKK members.

"We have witnessed before, that France establishes relations with terrorist organisations, especially Daesh, openly or covertly, when it comes to its convenience.

"As the speaker of the Parliament, I must state that the fact that a country's parliament hosts members of a terrorist organisation weakens the reputation of that institution," Sentop said on Twitter.

Türkiye expects France to act in accordance with the law, humanity and the requirements of being a modern reliable state, which has shown the whole world with a parliamentary hand that they "openly" sided with the PKK's extensions in Syria, he added.

In its more than 35-year campaign of violence against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been accused of being responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

