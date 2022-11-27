Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says “there is no room for hard feelings in politics” and that Türkiye's normalisation process with Egypt will continue at the ministerial level.

Last week, Erdogan shook hands and chatted with Sisi as the two met in the Qatari capital on the sidelines of the opening of the 2022 World Cup. (AA)

Just as relations between Türkiye and Egypt take shape, ties with Syria can follow the same path in the next period, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“There is no room for hard feelings in politics,” Erdogan stated.

Referring to his recent meeting with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Qatar, Erdogan said Sisi is "very happy" with this meeting and “we also conveyed the same wish.”

Also, he said that "hopefully", the normalisation process with Egypt will continue at the ministerial level.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt are maintained at the level of charges d’affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.

