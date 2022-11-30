Fast News

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara wants to see laws implemented on the extradition of criminals, freezing of terror assets, and ending terrorist activities in the Nordic country.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was in Bucharest for the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, attended the Aspen-German Marshall Fund Bucharest Forum and gave a speech. (Murat Gok / AA)

Türkiye's Foreign Minister has said that a trilateral meeting with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts on the sidelines of a NATO gathering had followed up on the Nordic countries' bids to join the military alliance, but that Sweden needs to take more steps against terrorism.

"At yesterday's meeting, we welcomed the steps taken (towards membership) and the determination of the new Swedish government, which is more determined than the previous one," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference on Wednesday following a NATO foreign ministers meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

After Sweden and Finland announced their NATO bids in May, Turkish officials voiced concerns over the countries’ tolerance and even support for terrorist groups.

At a trilateral meeting in June, the three countries signed a memorandum under which the Nordic countries pledge to address Türkiye’s concerns.

Saying that Türkiye has yet to see any concrete steps from Sweden on the extradition of criminals, freezing of terror assets, and ending terrorist activities of (PKK-YPG) in the country, Cavusoglu cited legislation in this regard but stressed they want to see the laws "implemented."

"Separately from NATO accession bids, we’re aware that the new government is more sincere in fight against terrorism," he added, referring to Sweden’s government that took power in October.

On the war in Ukraine, Cavusoglu said his country continues its humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its people and vowed to continue efforts for confidence-building measures.

"Our greatest goal is to keep diplomatic channels open. We are explaining and showing the necessity of maintaining diplomacy even when the war continues," he said.

Expectations from NATO

Asked about Türkiye's expectations from NATO allies on its anti-terror efforts, Cavusoglu said: "The support of some allies, particularly the US, for terror groups in Syria is crystal clear. Thus, we reiterate the need to end these kinds of support."

Türkiye has long protested US support for the terrorist group YPG/PKK in northern Syria, along Türkiye's borders, with the US saying it allies with the group to fight Daesh. Turkish authorities say it makes no sense to use one terrorist group to fight another.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is its terrorist branch in Syria.

Source: AA