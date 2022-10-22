Fast News

Information ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states gather in Istanbul in a bid to step up efforts against disinformation and Islamophobia.

Altun also criticised global mainstream media for not giving enough space for Muslims and that disinformation is aggravating Islamophobia. (AA)

Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ministerial meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said Islamophobia is one of biggest threats the world is facing.

During his opening remarks on Saturday, Altun said global institutions should be reformed in a way that decision-making mechanisms include Muslim countries.

"The fight against Islamophobic racism is a core responsibility for not only Muslims but all international society," Altun said.

Altun also criticised global mainstream media for not giving enough space to Muslims and said that disinformation is aggravating Islamophobia.

He said right-wing radical parties and populist parties are playing an effective role in the increase of anti-Islam sentiments.

LIVE: Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun speaks at OIC 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers https://t.co/6hc8sa3Dc0 — PresserWatch (@PresserWatch) October 22, 2022

Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia

The 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers will be a two-day event for ministers to discuss “Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era,” the multi-national body said in a statement.

“The Islamic world faces challenges that require responsibility to present its message in a thoughtful way,” an OIC official told the preparatory meeting of the conference on Friday.

The conference will discuss the importance of intensifying media action on the question of Palestine and Al Quds Al-Shareef, highlighting issues of the African OIC member states, the role of the OIC in combating Islamophobia, the statement said.

It will also deliberate on issues relating to developing media expertise and training in the Muslim world.

Altun said he believes concrete results will be yielded through the Media Forum.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies