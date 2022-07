Fast News

The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has been established as part of a landmark Türkiye-brokered deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine.

The centre is currently planning for the first ships to leave Ukraine. (AP)

Türkiye has formally opened a joint coordination centre for Ukrainian grain exports under an Ankara-brokered deal aimed at resuming shipments for the first time since the start of Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar unveiled the centre in front of reporters at a ceremony held at the National Defense University in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"The duty of the centre is to provide safe sea transportation of grain and similar food products to be exported from Ukraine,” Akar said at the opening ceremony, held at the National Defense University in Istanbul.

The centre and the grain deal will make "significant contributions" to overcoming the food crisis impacting the entire world, and especially lowering prices, he added.

If left unaddressed, the grain problem could have caused security problems due to hunger and global irregular migration, he warned.

“The centre consists of five representatives – both military and civilian – each from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN. There will be no military element in the field," he said.

Akar said the centre will register and monitor the departure of commercial ships via satellite, internet, and other communication means, and will carry out all its activities in coordination with the parties and the UN.

120-day deal

He added that the ships will be inspected by joint inspection teams at locations deemed suitable for loading at Ukrainian ports and upon arrival at ports in Türkiye.

He stressed that the deal will be valid for 120 days, and it will be renewed unless there is a demand otherwise from any of the parties.

About demining Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, Akar said if there is a need, the parties will act accordingly, but added: “At this stage, there is no need for demining."

Akar said preparations continue for the first ships to leave Ukrainian ports, which he earlier said should start soon.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine last week signed a deal to reopen three Ukrainian ports for grain that had been stuck for months due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

The deal came after an agreement was reached between stakeholders on a UN-led plan to form a coordination centre in Istanbul to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours, and to ensure the safety of routes. All parties have appointed representatives to monitor the implementation of the plan.

Previously, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said grain exports from Ukrainian ports could resume within two weeks.

READ MORE: How Türkiye made Ukraine grain exports deal with Russia possible

Türkiye's Defence Minister Akar opens JCC in Istanbul:



- No need to de-mine at this stage

- Planning for first ships to leave Ukraine continue

- We hope work of JCC will contribute to lasting peace

- We aim for urgent ceasefire, easing of tensions, & delivery of aid pic.twitter.com/jPv2ATNBnc — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 27, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies