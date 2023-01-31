Fast News

Over 50 million tourists have visited Türkiye last year, bringing in $46.2 billion, official data shows.

The average nightly spend of visitors departing from Türkiye this quarter was $86, statistics show. (Ihlas Haber Ajansi)

Türkiye's tourism income jumped to $46.3 billion in 2022, the country’s statistical authority has announced.

The figure surged 53.4 percent from $30.2 billion in 2021, TurkStat said on Tuesday.

The average expenditure per night for overnight visitors was $89.

Most tourists – 67.1 percent – visited Türkiye for travel, entertainment, sports and cultural activities last year.

In 2022, the number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad soared 165.4 percent to 7.3 million compared to 2021, with their average expenditure coming to $589 per capita, TurkStat reported.

Increase in tourism expenditure

Last year, tourism expenditures increased by 130.9 percent compared to the previous year and reached $4.2 billion.

About $3.7 billion of this spending was personal and over $523 million were package tour expenditures.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies