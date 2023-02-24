Fast News

Turkish intelligence units "neutralise" PKK/YPG terrorist Halil Menci, mastermind of last year's bombing on Istiklal Avenue, in a pinpoint operation in northern Syria.

A view of Istiklal Avenue decorated with Turkish flags after the deadly terror attack on November 13. (AA Archive)

Turkish intelligence forces have neutralised the mastermind of the bomb attack in Istanbul in northern Syria, according to Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) killed Halil Menci in a pinpoint operation on Friday, media outlets reported.

Turkish authorities were on the hunt for Menci, a member of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, who carried out the deadly attack in Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and wounded dozens more on November 13, 2022.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

Source: TRTWorld and agencies