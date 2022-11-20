Fast News

Defence Chief Hulusi Akar says Türkiye has "successfully" destroyed terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq and Syria, following a new air operation in the region.

Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar (centre) led and directed the Claw-Sword Air Operation from the Air Force Operations Centre. (Twitter/@tcsavunma)

Türkiye has "successfully" destroyed terrorists' hideouts during a new air operation in the northern regions of Iraq and Syria, the defence minister said.

"Terrorists' shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels and warehouses were successfully destroyed. We followed them closely. The so-called headquarters of the terrorist organisation were also hit and destroyed," Hulusi Akar said in his address to the operations centre from the capital Ankara on Sunday.

Türkiye launched a major anti-terror operation during the early hours of Sunday, a week after the PKK/YPG terror group carried out a deadly bombing in the country's financial city Istanbul, killing six people and wounding more than 80.

The Ministry of National Defence said the new cross-border Operation Claw-Sword against the PKK/YPG was carried out in self-defence in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

"Only terrorists and hideouts belonging to them were targeted... The claw of our Turkish Armed Forces was once again on the top of the terrorists," Akar said.

Türkiye will continue to call to account those who target the country's security, he vowed.

"Our aim is to ensure the security of our 85 million citizens and our borders and to respond to any treacherous attack on our country," Akar stressed.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

