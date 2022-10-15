Fast News

Initial indications are that the explosion was caused by firedamp, a term referring to methane in coal mines.

President Erdogan said an investigation into the incident is underway (Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar / AA)

Türkiye has received messages of condolence from around the world over a coal mine blast that killed at least 41 people.

At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday for those who lost their lives in the mine explosion in the northern Bartin province.

According to a written statement from Kremlin, Putin said: "Please accept our deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the accident that took place in the mining pit in Bartin.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a message of condolences for those who lost their lives due to the mine explosion in Türkiye.

"I learned with deep sadness the news that a mining explosion occurred in the Amasra district of Bartin. I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter in Turkish.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also sent a condolence message to Erdogan for the mine explosion, conveying his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives. He also wished healing for the wounded.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and the Turkish people. I wish the trapped people to be rescued as soon as possible.”

"The explosion in a mine in in Bartin, Turkey has caused a terrible loss of life and many injuries," said James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary of the UK on Twitter. "My thoughts, and those of the UK, are with all those affected by this awful tragedy."

Condolences were received from the foreign ministries of Oman, Jordan, Serbia, Bulgaria and Egypt as well.

The US Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara stated that the mine blast in Bartin deeply saddened them: "We convey our condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, we wish the injured a speedy recovery."

The Italian Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter: "We share the pain of the families of those who lost their lives in the mine explosion in Bartin. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery and share the suffering of the Turkish people at this painful time.”

"The news reaching us from #Bartin where dozens of people have passed and many remain trapped are horrible," tweeted Joseph Borell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. "The EU extends its sincere condolences and solidarity to the people of Türkiye and the families of the victims."

The news reaching us from #Bartin where dozens of people have passed and many remain trapped are horrible.



The French Embassy in the Turkish capital expressed deep sadness over the incident: "Condolences to the relatives of the miners who lost their lives, we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Get well soon Bartin, get well soon Türkiye.”

In a Twitter post, the Greek Embassy in Ankara said: "We convey our sincerest condolences from Greece to Türkiye for the painful work accident in Amasra.”

“We wish the rescue work to reach the best possible outcome. Our thoughts are with the families of the miners who lost their lives. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the embassy added.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, and Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde also issued condolence statements for the families and loved ones of the victims, and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies