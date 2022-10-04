Fast News

The letter refutes Greek claims that aim to justify Athens’ violations of the non-military status of the Eastern Aegean islands.

In letters sent to the UN on 13 July and 30 September 2021, Türkiye had already stated its views and legal arguments regarding the nonmilitary status of the Eastern Aegean Islands in detail. (AA)

Greece is attempting to “downplay its legal obligations and trivialise the demilitarised status of the Eastern Aegean islands,” Türkiye has written in a letter to the United Nations.

The letter, dated September 17, 2022, is the third Ankara sent to the UN on the issue. It cited international law to dismiss allegations hurled toward Türkiye by Greece in a letter dated May 25, 2022.

Greece is undermining the importance of demilitarisation under 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty, and therefore peace itself, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu, emphasised in the letter.

Sinirlioglu said the demilitarised status of the islands is closely linked to the achievement of peace.

“It is not Türkiye, but Greece, that undermines stability,” the letter reads, adding that breaches of the demilitarisation clauses are the real “threat to international peace”.

The fact that the islands in question are at an arm's length from the Turkish mainland is the main reason behind the adoption of the nonmilitary status in the first place, as their militarisation would pose a potential threat to Türkiye's security.

The Montreaux Convention

Türkiye's letter also stated that Greece tried to dismiss its demilitarisation obligations by assuming the Montreux Convention abrogated the Lausanne Convention. Both conventions are related to the Regime of the Straits.

A statement in the Montreux Convention saying the Convention had “resolved to replace” the Lausanne Convention “refers only to the status of the Turkish Straits," the letter clarified.

Therefore, the demilitarised status of islands, such as Lemnos and Samothrace, that was confirmed by the Lausanne treaty continues today.

"It is apparent from the specific legal provisions of the Montreux Convention and its Protocol, as well as the proceedings of the Montreux Conference and the historical context in which it was held, that the Convention’s objective was to release only Türkiye from obligations regarding demilitarisation," the letter said.

Sinirlioglu concluded the letter by reiterating “Türkiye’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of its differences with Greece”.

Ankara is “ready to work towards creating a momentum which will facilitate the resolution of not only one but all long-standing, legally interrelated Aegean disputes in a just and equitable manner in conformity with international law,” he added.

“Yet such a momentum in the first place requires sincere, honest and meaningful dialogue rather than employing hostile political rhetoric and provocative actions almost on a daily basis in total disregard of Türkiye ’s rights and vital legitimate interests.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies