The Turkish president will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart before the start of the summit.

Türkiye and Indonesia will ink five agreements in various areas, including the defence industry, technology, forestry, environment and development.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Indonesia's Bali Island to attend the G20 Summit.

Erdogan was welcomed at Ngurah Rai International Airport on Monday by Indonesia's Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi, and Governor of Bali Wayan Koster as well as Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroglu.

Erdogan will hold a bilateral meeting with the host and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday before the summit.

During the meeting, the leaders will review bilateral relations and discuss steps to further develop cooperation.

Türkiye and Indonesia will also ink five agreements in various areas, including the defence industry, technology, forestry, environment and development.

'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'

The main theme of the summit, which will take place on November 15-16, is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger."

On November 15, Erdogan will attend the first session on food and energy security and address all leaders and delegation heads.

Following lunch with G20 leaders, Erdogan will attend the second session on health and will address the participants.

On the final day of the summit, the Turkish president will hold bilateral meetings and hold a press conference.

Lavrov attends on behalf of Putin

The president is accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar, Minister of Finance and Treasury Nureddin Nebati, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, Head of Defence Industry Agency Ismail Demir and Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, US, and EU are G20 members.

Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Bali to attend the summit on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.

