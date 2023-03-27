Fast News

Ankara expects French authorities to not give credit to efforts that provide legitimacy to PKK's Syria extensions, say Turkish diplomatic sources.

Türkiye has summoned French ambassador in Ankara Herve Magro to strongly condemn the hosting of YPG/PKK terrorists in the French Senate and "awarding them with medal of honour."

"The attacks of the PKK/PYD/YPG and the so-called SDF against our country and Syrians, and their separatist and destabilising activities in the region have been brought to the attention of the ambassador once again," Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Ankara also requests France to support the security of Turkish borders and the people, as well as to protect Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and to show solidarity in accordance with the spirit of an ally, they added.

"Regarding the issue, an attempt was made by our Embassy in Paris before the relevant French authorities and our reaction was strongly expressed," the sources said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The PYD and its armed wing YPG are the PKK's Syrian offshoots.

Anti-Türkiye activity

Earlier this month, Ankara "strongly condemned" an anti-Türkiye act by ringleaders and supporters of PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist group in the European Parliament building, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“It is unacceptable to allow such an activity that targets our country's integrity and serves the propaganda of a terrorist organisation that is listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union," a ministry statement said.

This situation once again reveals the "hypocrisy and insincerity of the European Parliament in the fight against terrorism," it added.

Türkiye expects EU institutions and member states to stand by it in its fight against terrorism, which poses a threat to international security, the statement said.

Source: AA