Turkish Foreign Ministry spoke to Greek envoy Christodoulos Lazaris to express Türkiye's concerns and objection to the presence and activities of terror groups in Greece.

During the meeting, concerns about the safety of Turkish representatives and citizens in Greece were also expressed. (AA)

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Greece's ambassador to Ankara because of the PKK terror group demonstrations near the Turkish Embassy in Athens and his country's turning a blind eye to terror groups.

Christodoulos Lazaris was summoned to the Foreign Ministry building on Friday and was informed of Türkiye's concerns and objection to the presence and activities of terror groups in Greece, according to diplomatic sources.

The Greek ambassador was also informed that terror organisations easily carry out propaganda, financing and recruitment activities in Greece and Greece's identity as a "safe haven" has increased in circles associated with terrorism.

Additionally, the Lavrio camp was shown to Lazaris as an example that terror groups threatening Türkiye's security benefit from all kinds of logistics and training opportunities.

Lazaris, who was also told that the Lavrion camp has become a hotbed for terrorism comparable to PKK camps in Iraq and Syria, was informed of Türkiye's reaction and views on the subject due to action that started from the camp and turned into an overt PKK demonstration around the Turkish Embassy in Athens.

It also noted concerns about the safety of Turkish representatives and citizens in Greece were also expressed, and the expectation of effective cooperation in the fight against terrorism was reiterated.

Türkiye also emphasized the necessity for Greece to fulfill its obligations arising from neighborly relations and international law in the fight against terrorism.

'Terrorists' route to Europe'

Türkiye will no longer hold high-level talks with neighboring Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday amid rising tensions between the traditional rivals.

Ankara resumed negotiations with Athens last year following a five-year break to address differences over a range of issues such as mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

“We broke off our high-level strategy council meetings with Greece,” Erdogan told a meeting of his party’s lawmakers in Ankara, adding, "Don’t you learn any lessons from history? Don't try to dance with Türkiye."

The talks had made little headway, but were a means for the two countries to air out their grievances without resorting to a potential armed standoff as had occurred as recently as two years ago.

"Isn't Greece currently the route of FETO terrorist organisation to Europe? Isn't it harbouring terrorists inside? Greece hosts 10 [foreign military] bases right now. Who is Greece threatening with these bases?" Erdogan said.

FETO terrorist organisation is the group behind the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye. The group's members have used the Greek sea and land border to cross Greece to reach European countries.

Erdogan's pivot on the talks appeared to have been triggered last week when he signaled his displeasure at comments made by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a trip to the US.

Erdogan said Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him after accusing the Greek leader of trying to block Türkiye’s acquisition of F-16 fighter planes.

