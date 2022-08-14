Fast News

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun points out that the UN's legitimacy, functionality, effectiveness, inclusiveness, representation and governance issues will be highlighted.

The panels aim to push for a fairer, more democratic and more representative structure in the Security Council. (AFP)

The Communications Directorate of Türkiye will hold panels in 12 countries to emphasise the critical need for a UN Security Council reform.

The panel series, A New Approach to United Nations Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstructing the International Order, will host local and foreign participants who are experts in their fields.

The panels aim to point out how the international community and international organisations faced significant challenges in the face of problems in recent years and how the international system was ineffective in addressing these challenges.

The panels also aim to push for a fairer, more democratic and more representative structure in the Security Council.

In a statement, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the panel series aims to raise awareness to reactivate the international system and design a new UN and Security Council so that the UN does not suffer the fate of its predecessor, the League of Nations.

In this context, Altun pointed out that the UN's legitimacy, functionality, effectiveness, inclusiveness, representation and governance issues will be highlighted.

Previously, panels were held in Italy and Argentina, and the second leg of the panel series will start in France's Paris on August 16.

The panels will continue in London on August 18, in Norway on August 22, in Sweden on August 24 and in the Netherlands on August 26. These will be followed by panels in South Africa, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Spain and Russia.

The last event will be held in New York within the framework of the UN General Assembly in September.

READ MORE: Why does Türkiye urge restructuring of UN Security Council?

Source: AA