Fast News

Kazakh, Turkish experts will jointly manufacture Anka at facility in Central Asian nation.

The move will make Kazakhstan the first production base of Anka outside of Türkiye. (AA)

Türkiye will produce its drones at a facility soon to be established in Kazakhstan.

Anka, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) exported to Kazakhstan, will be jointly produced by Turkish and Kazakh experts, according to a statement by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) on Wednesday.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering on technology transfer, including maintenance and repair.

The latest development will make Kazakhstan the first production base of Anka outside of Türkiye.

'Enhanced strategic partnership'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a joint declaration in the capital Ankara elevating bilateral relations to the level of "enhanced strategic partnership."

"Thanks to this agreement, we will contribute to the strengthening of our commercial and friendship ties with the friendly and brotherly country of Kazakhstan," said TUSAS General Manager Temel Kotil.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan are eyeing $10 billion in bilateral trade volume, the Turkish President said.

READ MORE: French paper: Drone technology boosts Türkiye's military power