Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British King Charles III discuss bilateral matters over a phone call.

During the phone call, Erdogan extended his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (AA Archive)

In the new period, Türkiye and the UK will continue to develop the strategic partnership and strong cooperation on which their relations are built, the Turkish president has told Britain's King Charles III.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Charles III discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in a phone call on Tuesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the phone call, Erdogan also extended his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8 after a reign of 70 years.

Turkish President Erdogan after phone call with UK's King Charles III:



- Türkiye-UK relations were discussed

- Bilateral cooperation will be enhanced in the new period

- Offered his condolences for Queen Elizabeth's passing pic.twitter.com/Y6AlM5awVY — TRT World (@trtworld) October 25, 2022

Top diplomats discuss Ukraine

Meanwhile, Turkish and British top diplomats also held a telephone conversation on Tuesday where they discussed the latest developments concerning the Russian war against Ukraine, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and James Cleverly also discussed relations and the Türkiye-brokered deal on grain exports from Ukraine.

Cleverly later tweeted that he thanked Cavusoglu for "his work on the Black Sea Grain Initiative to tackle food insecurity posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

Spoke with @MevlutCavusoglu. I thanked him for his work on the Black Sea Grain Initiative to tackle food insecurity posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Türkiye is a close partner and ally and we’ll continue to work together on shared global challenges. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 25, 2022

