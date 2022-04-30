Fast News

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met top Venezuelan officials to deepen bilateral business ties including migration and agriculture.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela on April 29, 2022. (AA)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has called on Turkish businesses to make investments in the South American country of Venezuela.

Speaking at the opening session of the third meeting of the Venezuela-Türkiye Joint Cooperation Commission, Cavusoglu said that he evaluated the trade relations between the two countries with the Venezuelan Vice-President Tareck el Aissami.

He said that they discussed a wide range of relations during the meeting in presence of the ministers of tourism, health, education, and fisheries.

"Our friends are making great efforts to make these meetings and mechanisms successful," he added.

Stating that they continue to work in line with the opinions received from experts on issues such as transportation, tourism, development, agriculture, migration, and security, the top Turkish diplomat said that they have completed negotiations on agreements in the fields of industry, tourism, fisheries, youth, and sports.

“The increase in our trade has increased our hopes for the future. We encourage Turkish businesspeople to invest in Venezuela,” he said.

Aissami thanked Cavusoglu for his visit.

“We make productive, prosperous, mutual investments for our peoples,” he said.

“Türkiye struggles to protect and defend world peace. It encourages us to work together in building a more just world,” said the Venezuelan vice president.

#Venezuela Meclis Başkanı Jorge Rodriguez ile görüştük. Parlamentolararası ilişkilerimizi daha da güçlendireceğiz.



Con @jorgerpsuv, Presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela enfatizamos la voluntad de fortalecer las relaciones interparlamentarias.🇹🇷🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/WDrGcmflro — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) April 29, 2022

Maduro to visit Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attended the closing session with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu said that the two countries signed seven agreements and aim to reach a $1.5 billion trade volume.

He also noted that Ankara is against unilateral sanctions that were imposed by the US against Caracas.

Maduro, during his speech to the media, noted that Türkiye has always backed Venezuela, even in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that he will visit Türkiye to deepen relations and sign the agreements that were postponed.

He also said that he is a fan of Turkish soap operas and will visit filming studios.

Source: AA