The network won an award for its coverage of the ongoing crisis in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The 9th Annual Lovie Awards ceremony was held at the British Film Institute (BFI) Southbank in London, on Thursday, 14 November 2019. (Shafik Mandhai / TRTWorld)

TRT World has picked up a prestigious Lovie Award for its coverage of the ongoing crisis in Kashmir.

The English language network of Turkey’s public broadcaster was awarded the ‘Gold’ prize under the 'News and Politics' category at a ceremony in London on Thursday evening.

Held in the English capital every year, the awards honour the most creative internet output produced by networks and individuals in Europe.

Winners are chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, who rank selected entries at one of bronze, silver, or gold levels.

According to its organisers: “The Lovie Awards continues to celebrate the most resonant and pertinent stories in Europe, those inside and outside of the prevailing trends.”

Previous winners include the acclaimed actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry.

Kashmir crisis

In early August, the Indian government repealed constitutional protections that provided the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir with a degree on nominal autonomy.

They also poured troops into the state, imposed curfews and cut off access to communications networks, such as the internet and phone lines.

To produce its award-winning coverage of the Kashmir crisis, TRT World drew on its wide network of experienced staff journalists, freelance contributors, and local experts.

Its output included on-the-ground dispatches, explainer videos, and informative analysis, as well as opinion pieces from across the spectrum.

The coverage provided a level of insight that few other media outlets could compete with.

Commenting on the award, TRT World‘s Digital Content Manager, Yusuf Ozhan said:

“The Gold Award demonstrates the inroads TRT World has made in journalism since its inception just a few years ago. Under difficult circumstances, our diverse team of staff reporters and editors, and our freelancers on the ground were able to give voice to millions suffering amid the Kashmir crisis.

"We aim to continue producing high quality and impartial content so that no voice goes unheard.”

The award-winning coverage can be viewed here.

