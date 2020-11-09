Fast News

Berat Albayrak stepped down due to health reasons, Turkish presidency says, more than 24 hours after Albayrak's surprise announcement on social media.

Berat Albayrak has been a finance minister since 2018, and energy minister before that between 2015 and 2018. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the resignation of Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

In a statement, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Monday that Albayrak stepped down due to health reasons.

"As a result of the evaluation by our president, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak's request to resign has been accepted," the presidency's Communications Directorate said in a statement, adding that Erdogan admired what it said were Albayrak's successes in his two-year tenure as finance minister.

Albayrak, 42, is married to Erdogan's elder daughter Esra and has been a finance minister since 2018 and energy minister before that between 2015 and 2018.

"After serving in ministerial posts for nearly five years, I took the decision not to continue my duty (as finance minister) due to health issues," Berat Albayrak said on Sunday in a statement on his verified Instagram account.

The new incoming colleagues will continue their efforts to achieve the "big and strong Turkey" target more decisively and with firmer steps under the leadership of President Erdogan, he added.

