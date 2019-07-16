The 12th plane carrying the hardware for Russian S-400 long-range air defence system arrived in Turkey's capital Ankara on Tuesday, defence ministry said.

Turkey began receiving the S-400 components from Russia on July 12. (AA)

Turkey received more S-400 components on Tuesday with a 12th Russian plane delivering the missile system at an airbase in capital Ankara, Turkish defence ministry said.

The delivery of hardware for the S-400 long-range air defence system is ongoing, the ministry added.

Turkey began receiving the S-400 components from July 12.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced that the S-400s will be completely deployed in Turkey by April 2020.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah has more from Murted air base in Ankara.

Turkey-US row

Following the unsuccessful efforts to purchase an air defence system from the US, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400s.

Since then Ankara and Washington have been at loggerheads with US saying S-400s are incompatible with NATO defence network and could compromise its F-35 fighter jets, an aircraft Turkey is helping build and planning to buy.

Ankara, also a NATO member, says the S-400 will not be integrated into NATO systems and doesn't pose a threat to the alliance.

Ankara has urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the US has not responded to this proposal.

To show it is serious, Washington has already started the process of removing Turkey from the F-35 programme. It has halted training of Turkish pilots in the US on the aircraft and refused to accept any others.

Last month Turkey’s head of Defence Industries Directorate Ismail Demir said the US cannot unilaterally remove Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme.

"The partnership agreement does not allow it," Demir said on June 21.

"No single country can say they don't want you and then remove you from the programme," he told reporters.

US sanctions

Also in June, after meeting US President Donald Trump in Japan in June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would be spared damaging US sanctions over the S-400 sale.

Trump appeared sympathetic to Erdogan at the talks and reluctant to publicly commit to sanctions despite being repeatedly asked by reporters.

But US government officials said otherwise.

Demir said such sanctions could have a brief impact on Turkey's defence industry.

"Our defence industry produces parts for the F-35, so in the event of sanctions being imposed, our industry would experience a rough patch, but we'll then get passed this," he said.

Acting US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said he is aware of Turkey taking delivery of S-400, and that US position regarding the F-35 has not changed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies