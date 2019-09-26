Fast News

Some 75 teams comprising 1,125 personnel are taking part in the campaign, launched on September 24, in northeastern Kars, Agri and Igdir provinces, the interior ministry says.

As part of Operation Kiran-1,2,3, the security forces have killed 48 terrorists, destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far. (AA)

Turkey has launched next phase of anti-terror operation dubbed Kiran [breaker / demolition] against PKK terror group in the country's northeast, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Some 75 teams comprising 1,125 personnel are taking part in Operation Kiran-4 which was launched on September 24, in northeastern Kars, Agri and Igdir provinces, a statement said.

On August 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in country's southeast against PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on August 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces.

Operation Kiran-3 was launched on September 21 in Bestler-Dereler and Herekol regions of southeastern Sirnak and Siirt provinces.

As part of Operation Kiran-1,2,3, the security forces have killed 48 terrorists, destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far.

PKK terror group

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Source: AA