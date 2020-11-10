Fast News

President Erdogan says he will work closely with president-elect Joe Biden. Separately, Erdogan thanks President Trump for solidifying US-Turkey ties.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony to mark modern Turkey's founder Ataturk's death anniversary, in Ankara, Turkey November 10, 2020. (Reuters)

A strong cooperation and alliance between Turkey and the US will continue to make a "vital contribution" to world peace, the Turkish president has said in a congratulatory message to the US president-elect Joe Biden.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Biden and wished the election results to be beneficial for the "friendly and allied" people of the US, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

"I congratulate you on your election success and express my sincere wishes for the peace and prosperity of the people of the United States of America," he said.

"Today, the challenges we face at the global and regional level require us to further develop and strengthen these relations based on common interests and values," Erdogan said.

Recalling that he has met Biden on many occasions when the latter was vice president, Erdogan said the Turkey-US relations are of strategic nature and based on deep-rooted foundations.

He affirmed Turkey's determination to work closely with the US administration in this direction in the coming period.

Erdogan on friendship with Trump

Also on Tuesday, Erdogan thanked US President Donald Trump for his "warm friendship", in a message.

"No matter how the official election result is certified, I am grateful for your sincere and determined vision for the development of the Turkey-US relationship," the presidency quoted Erdogan as telling Trump.

"Keeping in mind that our respective interests require the further improvement of the historical friendship, partnership, and alliance between our nations on that sound basis, I wish to assure you that, moving forward, Turkey will make every effort towards that goal," Erdogan said.

