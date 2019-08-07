Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that talks with the US aimed at averting the need for a Turkish military intervention into northern Syria had been "positive."

Turkish-US talks on a planned safe zone in northeast Syria has been "positive and rather constructive" and the United States is getting closer to Turkey's views on the issue, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

Akar said Turkey's plans for the safe zone, including military deployment, are complete and Turkey has told the US it would prefer to act together, "but if we don’t come to a common solution, we will do what needs to be done for Turkey's security."

"We witnessed with satisfaction that our partners grew closer to our position. The meetings were positive and quite constructive."

He also added that Turkish-US talks in Ankara were expected to finish within hours.

Ankara expects the creation of a 30-40km safe zone in northern Syria and has stressed that it wants the YPG/PYD terror group cleared from the region.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of carrying out military operations in the east of the Euphrates in northern Syria to secure its border from the terrorists.

YPG/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women and infants, for more than 30 years.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies