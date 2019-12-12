Fast News

The first Global Refugee Forum, which will be held on Dec. 17-18 in Geneva, will focus on areas, including arrangements for burden and responsibility-sharing, education, jobs and livelihoods, energy and infrastructure.

Artwork by Syrian artist Ahmad Muaddmani who seeks refuge in Turkey, will be on display at the at 1st Global Refugee Forum in Geneva. (Presidency of the Republic of Turkey)

1st Global Refugee Forum, co-hosted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Swiss government, will be co-chaired by Turkey and held in Geneva on December 17-18.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will co-chair the two-day conference.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event.

The event will bring together world leaders, prominent figures and relevant experts.

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey will unveil "Life Continues, Art Continues," an exhibition of artwork and photography by Syrian artists living in Turkey. The exhibition will be open to all visitors and hosted at the Palace of Nations.

The exhibition will feature 14 oil paintings and 14 photos by Syrian artists.

