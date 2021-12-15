Fast News

The Turkish flag carrier also took its sixth win for the Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents in the 18th edition of the GT Tested Reader Survey.

Turkish Airlines Corporate Club was chosen as Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers for the fourth consecutive year. (Reuters)

Turkish Airlines has been voted as the Best Airline for Business Class for the fifth year in a row by readers of leading US travel magazine Global Traveler.

According to a statement from the Turkish flag carrier on Wednesday, it also took its sixth win for the Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents in the 18th edition of the GT Tested Reader Survey.

"We are honoured to be recognized by the Global Traveler’s reader survey and to be included among the world’s leading travel providers," said Turkish Airlines CEO Ilker Ayci.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Airlines Corporate Club was chosen as Best Corporate Program for Business Travelers for the fourth consecutive year.

Singapore Airlines took the top honour as Best Overall Airline in the world, reclaiming its title after a one-year hiatus.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 373 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 333 destinations, including 281 international and 52 domestic.

With a centrally located hub between the continents of Europe, Asia and Africa, Turkish Airlines provides connectivity through the new Istanbul airport from 15 North American gateways.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies