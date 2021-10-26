Fast News

Ercumen sets new 100-metre record at variable weight free-diving without breathing.

Sahika Ercumen, a free diver, is also Turkey's multiple world record holder. (AA)

Turkish athlete Sahika Ercumen has broken the world record at variable weight free-diving without using breathing.

Ercumen managed to complete 100-meter diving with the time of 2 minutes and 53 seconds on Tuesday in offshore Kas, Turkey's southern province of Antalya.

The 36-year-old athlete dedicated her success to Turkish soldiers and the 98th Anniversary of the Founding of the Republic of Turkey.

Source: AA