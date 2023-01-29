Fast News

STM, a Turkish state-run defence company, announced it has secured two major contracts regarding the direction, collection, process, dissemination, and use of intelligence information within NATO.

STM General Manager Ozgur Guleryuz told Anadolu that the firm has a longstanding working relationship with NATO, providing solutions in various areas, particularly software and defence. (AA)

All NATO facilities around the world will soon be using intelligence infrastructure software developed by a Turkish defence firm.

STM, a Turkish state-run defence company, announced it has secured two major contracts regarding the direction, collection, process, dissemination, and use of intelligence information within NATO.

The decision was taken by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency), which handles all acquisition, deployment, and maintenance of communications and information systems for the alliance’s leaders and commanders.

STM beat out competition from several leading software companies from NATO member states to land what it said was “one of the largest software development projects ever assigned by NATO to Türkiye.”

STM and the NCI Agency signed two contracts after pre-award negotiations regarding the projects, officially named Intelligence Functional Services (INTEL-FS 2), read a statement issued on Saturday.

“The software that will be developed by STM will support the NATO commands in the direction, collection, process, dissemination, and use of intelligence information,” the company said.

“All NATO Commands and military bases around the world will manage their intelligence flow through the software that STM will develop and modernise.”

READ MORE: Türkiye's Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal

A Turkish company wins tender for NATO's intelligence software; all NATO HQs and bases across the world will conduct the intelligence streams through the software, which will be developed within Turkish defence industry pic.twitter.com/bZbXWmdyVm — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 28, 2023

One of largest export projects

The INTEL-FS2 projects are expected to be completed in three and a half years.

Ismail Demir, head of Türkiye’s Defence Industries Presidency, hailed the agreements, which the STM emphasised are “one of the largest contracts won by a Turkish company from the NCI Agency.”

Türkiye has reached the stage of transferring its software competencies to key international institutions and organisations, he told Anadolu.

STM General Manager Ozgur Guleryuz told Anadolu that the firm has a longstanding working relationship with NATO, providing solutions in various areas, particularly software and defence.

STM delivered the NATO Integration Core Project, which will help significantly enhance battlefield situational awareness, and has provided software for command and control units of various countries in Afghanistan over the past 10 years, he said.

The new deal for this “critical software” is one of the largest export projects that Türkiye has ever received from NATO related to software development, Guleryuz asserted.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye's defence industry is a game changer

Source: AA