Fast News

The new measure is meant to compensate lira-based savers and defend the value of lira holdings against fluctuations in the exchange rate.

The new FX-indexed Turkish lira deposits tool will be available for individuals who have a lira deposit account with a maturity of three, six, nine, or 12 months. (AFP)

Under a new measure, Turkiye will compensate lira depositors for foreign currency fluctuations while encouraging citizens to move towards Turkish lira-based assets, according to details of the newly released mechanism.

The new FX-indexed Turkish lira deposits tool will be available for individuals who have a lira deposit account with a maturity of three, six, nine, or 12 months, according to a Treasury and Finance Ministry statement on Tuesday.

Under the facility, if the yield remains below the exchange rate difference between the account opening and its maturity dates despite the earned interest, the Treasury will compensate the depositor.

READ MORE: Turkiye's Erdogan: Govt measures will protect people from high costs

For the calculation, the Turkiye's Central Bank will publish the US dollar buying rate daily at 11.00 am local time (0800GMT).

All lenders – both state and private – can join the system voluntarily, the ministry said, adding that the government is also working to implement the new system for participation banks with Islamic finance perspectives.

The policy rate for the measure will be the minimum interest rate applied to term deposits. The Central Bank's policy rate is the minimum interest rate applied to term deposits.

Lira rebounds

Following a 100 basis points rate cut last week, the Central Bank's benchmark one-week repo rate – policy rate stands at 14 percent.

With the latest cut, the monetary authority has lowered the key rate 500 basis points since September.

READ MORE: Turkiye raises national minimum wage by 50% in 2022

Tuesday morning, following a Monday evening speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing the lira-based deposits tool and other measures, the lira/dollar exchange rate dropped to as low as 11.2248 as of 9.30 local time (0630GMT), gaining almost 40 percent against the US dollar since Monday evening. At 1215GMT, it was trading at 12.96.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies