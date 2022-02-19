Fast News

Türkiye's Consul General in Athens, Mustafa Somuncu stated that they are in touch with the Greek Coast Guard, the hospital, and the Greek Police to determine his fate.

Several coast guard vessels and firefighting boats are currently engaged in the rescue operation. (AA)

A Turkish national is among at least 11 people missing after a fire broke out on an Italian-flagged ferry in the Ionian Sea.

The predawn fire broke out on Friday on the Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia shortly after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in northwest Greece.

"We are in contact with the Greek Coast Guard, the hospital, and the Greek Police to determine his fate. I hope he is well," said Türkiye's Consul General in Athens, Mustafa Somuncu.

Temporary passports will be issued to nationals whose passports are missing and all citizens will be transferred to Istanbul, Somuncu added.

Another 278 people had been rescued and transported to Corfu Island, according to the latest information from the coast guard.

Several coast guard vessels and firefighting boats are currently engaged in the rescue operation.

The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia set off from Greece’s western port of Igoumenitsa, heading to the Italian port of Brindisi, a journey of about nine hours.

The fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, erupted near the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea.

READ MORE: Search continues for people missing in Greece ferry fire

Source: AA