Fast News

Prior to joining Greece’s Lavrion camp, PKK terrorist suspect, identified as Husamettin Tanrikulu, was associated with a party that the Turkish government says has links to the PKK, according to his relative.

According to anonymous sources Tanrikulu joined the Lavrion camp in March and entered Türkiye illegally in June, after receiving sabotage training for four months. (AA)

The testimony of a relative of a terror suspect who allegedly received sabotage training in Greece has been revealed, according to Turkish sources.

The suspect, identified as Husamettin Tanrikulu with codename Delil, had received training at Greece’s Lavrion camp and was preparing armed attacks in metropolitan cities in Türkiye on the instructions of the PKK/KCK terror group, said the Turkish Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The criminal proceedings of Tanrikulu, who was caught as a result of the work carried out by Diyarbakir and Istanbul police, continue at the Anti-Terror Branch of the Istanbul Security Directorate, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

According to the sources, Tanrikulu, who joined the Lavrion camp in March and entered Türkiye illegally in June, after receiving sabotage training for four months, did not testify at the police station.

In March, a relative of Tanrikulu went to the security forces to report that the suspect had joined the camp, the sources added.

According to the relative’s statement, Tanrikulu had said that he went to offices of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) — a party the Turkish government says has links to the PKK — for three years and then joined the camp.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

READ MORE: Türkiye captures PKK suspect trained in Greece – Interior Minister

READ MORE: Turkish forces 'neutralise' two wanted terrorists

Source: AA