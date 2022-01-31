Fast News

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has announced Turkiye exported 26 million home appliance products last year, topping charts in Europe.

Turkiye has become Europe's largest home appliances exporter in 2021, with an 18 percent increase in exports compared to the previous year.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Twitter last week that the country exported 26 million products last year.

“Our home appliances sector, which exported 26 million products in 2021, has ranked first in Europe,” he said.

Last year, Turkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $225.4 billion, with a 32.9 percent surge year-on-year.

The country’s foreign trade deficit rose by 6.9 percent on an annual basis to some $5.4 billion in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

Domestic demand increase

Production of Turkish home appliances rose to 17 percent in 2021, according to TÜRKBESD association, as the annual export volume exceeded $4.5 billion.

In addition, domestic sales for home appliances rose 9 percent.

Around 1.64 million dishwashers, 2.25 million fridges, 2.15 million washing machines, 1.12 million freezers, over 1 million ovens and some 250,000 dryers were sold in Turkiye last year, according to Varank.

TÜRKBESD Chairperson Can Dincer said last week the industry aims will invest around $480 million to boost production further.

“We aim to continue to increase our exports in 2022 and to have a successful year in the domestic market by responding to the changing demands of our customers” said Dincer.

