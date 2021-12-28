Fast News

Turkiye has offered to act as a mediator in Bosnia's crisis and will do what it can to ensure stability amid concerns over separatist moves by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

"We view Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole. We have done all we can for its unity and stability, and we will continue to do so," Turkiye's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told broadcaster CNN Turk on Tuesday.

"If desired, Turkiye can work as a mediator in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Akar said, without elaborating.

As part of his official visit to Sarajevo on Monday, Akar met with Zeljko Komsic, Croat member and current chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with its Serb member Milorad Dodik and Dzaferovic.

In a non-binding motion paving the way for secession from Bosnia, Serb lawmakers earlier this month voted to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, tax system, and judiciary.

Bosnia was split into two autonomous regions – the Serb Republic and the Federation, dominated by Bosniaks and Croats - after its 1992-1995 war.

The three institutions represent the key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system.

Turkiye, which has strong ties with Bosnia, has said the Serb lawmakers' vote was "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability.

Germany has called on the European Union to sanction Dodik.

Dodik wants to roll back all reforms made after the war and return to the 1995 constitution, under which the state was represented by basic institutions only while all powers belonged to the regions.

Bosnia's opposition leaders warned the moves may lead the Serb Republic into a new war, while some Bosnian Serbs voiced disquiet over Dodik's moves, fearing a relapse into chaos and even conflict as they struggle just to make ends meet.

Bosnia lauds Turkiye's efforts

Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, has praised Turkiye's role in maintaining stability in the Balkans.

Dzaferovic told Anadolu Agency that Turkiye is a "true friend" of Bosnia and Herzegovina as it supports the 26-year-old Dayton Agreement which ended war in the country.

"The Republic of Turkiye supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity and state institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina without compromise. As a member of the Peace Implementation Council, Turkiye also supports the EU and NATO path," he added.

He added that Turkiye's attitude toward "cooperation and common interests" in Bosnia and Herzegovina is based on the peaceful coexistence of all ethnicities in the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies