US forces will no longer be in "immediate area" of Turkey's planned operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria, the White House said. The US decision to not get involved is widely being seen as tacit support for its NATO ally.

The US and Turkish troops conduct their third joint ground patrol within a planned safe zone in northern Syria, along the Syrian-Turkish border in Tell Abyad, Syria on October 04, 2019. (AA)

US troops have started pulling out of Syria's north, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"After our conversation yesterday [Sunday] evening, as Mr President [Donald Trump] stated, the retreat has begun," Erdogan told reporters at Ankara's Esenboga International Airport before his departure for a two-day visit to Serbia.

“We will most probably visit Washington in the first half of next month,” said Erdogan.

"The terror organisations and the threat that they pose to our country [Turkey] is something that is unacceptable and won't be tolerated by us," the Turkish president added.

He further said, "We want to return these [Daesh] fighters back, we cannot look after them...... we will see what kind of steps we can take to expedite their return."

In a statement, the White House said Turkey will soon carry out its "long-planned operation" into northern Syria.

"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS [Daesh] territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area," said the statement, using an alternate name for the terror group Daesh.

It came hours after a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump, during which a November meeting was planned, according to Turkish presidential sources.

Erdogan and Trump exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as the planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home.

But Turkey has stressed the continuing threat from YPG/PKK terrorists, the Syrian branch of the PKK, a group which has killed some 40,000 people in its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey.

The US statement added: "Turkey will now be responsible for all ISIS [Daesh] fighters in the area captured over the past two years in the wake of the defeat of the territorial ‘Caliphate’ by the United States."

The US also accused France, Germany, and other European nations of dragging their feet in failing to take back captured Daesh fighters.

"The United States will not hold them for what could be many years and great cost to the United States taxpayer," it added.

UN calls for protection of civilians

Civilians must be protected in any Turkish military operation in northeast Syria, where the United Nations hopes that displacement and atrocities can be prevented, a senior UN aid official said on Monday.

Panos Moumtzis, UN regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, speaking hours later, told reporters in Geneva that had drawn up contingency plans to provide aid.



"We are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst," he said, adding that the UN had seen a "bitter history" of safe zones in places like Srebrenica.

Free Syrian Army ready for potential new operation

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), which took part in operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch along with the Turkish Armed Forces, has completed preparations for a potential military operation in east of Euphrates, according to an Anadolu Agency report.

AA footage showed on Sunday the military exercises and preparations of 2,000 FSA-affiliated Al Hamza division and Suleyman Shah group members in the military training areas in Syria's Afrin district, which was cleared from YPG/PKK.

Al Hamza division commander Sayf Abu Bakr told Anadolu Agency that the completed military training was conducted within scope of a possible operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria, occupied by the YPG/PKK.

He said that the members of the FSA who participated in the exercise were taught combat tactics to tackle the field conditions.

"We completed our trainings to clear east of Euphrates from the YPG/PKK terrorist organization. We are ready for the operation," Abu Bakr said.

Al Hamza division was established in 2015 against Daesh, and consists of 6,500 Arabs, Turkmens and Kurds.

