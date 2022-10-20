Fast News

Formerly known as Cat Stevens, the UK singer performed some unforgettable works such as "Moonshadow", "Morning Has Broken", "The Beloved", "Father & Son", "Wild World" and "Peace Train" in Istanbul.

The world-renowned artist will perform in Ankara on October 23. (AA)

British musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, has performed before a cheering audience in Istanbul.

Wednesday's concert was part of the Beyoglu Cultural Road Festival organised by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, at the Ataturk Cultural Center.

The artist, who left his mark on the 1960s and 1970s with his albums and chose to become a Muslim in 1977, met with music lovers on Wednesday.

The artist performed for two hours on the stage and said: "I'm very happy to be playing in Türkiye. It's great."

"In my songs, I give a message to the young people who will take over the responsibilities of this planet," Islam added.

Next stop Ankara

He said he is actually inspired by the song (See What Love Did to Me), one of the singles he performed on Wednesday. The song was written by Turkish poet and great mystic teacher Yunus Emre.

"This poem teaches you how to love forever," Islam said.

He performed unforgettable works such as "Moonshadow", "Morning Has Broken", "The Beloved", "Father & Son", "Wild World" and "Peace Train."

The world-renowned artist will take the stage in Ankara on October 23 as part of the festival.

Islam will donate proceeds from the concerts in Türkiye to the charity Peace Train.

The artist, who stands out with his support for social projects and his charity activities through the Yusuf Islam Foundation in the UK, is also leading his international tour in 2023 with his concerts in Türkiye.

Source: AA