‘No Other Land’ wins Oscar but remains unseen
00:14
March 3, 2025

“No Other Land”, the Oscar-winning documentary by Palestinian Basel Adra and Israeli Yuval Abraham, focuses on Israel’s illegal land grabs in the occupied West Bank. 

It highlights the life of Palestinian villagers under the constant threat of attacks by illegal Jewish settlers and facing ongoing home demolitions by Israeli forces.

Yet, despite its powerful storytelling and fresh Oscar win, the film is almost impossible to watch across the US — either in theatres or on streaming platforms — as no distributor has picked it up.


