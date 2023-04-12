BizTech Share

US economy expected to dodge a severe recession in 2023, 2024

The International Monetary Fund has released its estimates for US growth, and they defy some of the worst predictions for disaster that bubbled up in 2022. The US economy is expected to dodge a severe recession, but still see a 1.6% growth in 2023 and 1.1% growth in 2024. That's in part due to monetary tightening, intended to control inflation, but also because of a humbling of lender exuberance after several high-profile bank failures. But the IMF had better news for Turkiye, where it forecasts 3.6 percent growth in 2024, but revised down estimates for 2023 from 3 percent to 2.7 percent. #IMF #USEconomy #TürkiyeEconomy